Bassist JEFF PILSON On THE END MACHINE - "There Are Some DOKKEN And LYNCH MOB Influences, Of Course, But It Stands On Its Own Musically"

Alan Dixon from The Metal Voice spoke to Foreigner and original Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson when he came through Montreal on March 13th with Foreigner.

Pilson spoke about the latest The Last In Line album, Foreigner's current tour, Dio Disciples upcoming studio album and his new project, The End Machine with former Dokken bandmates George Lynch and Mick Brown.

On the new Last In Line album, II, which he produced:

"I am very proud of that record, it's an amazing record, I love working with that band. The guys in the band - Vivian Campbell, Phil Soussan and Vinny Appice - have been friends for 30 plus years. And, of course, Andrew Freeman is an amazing singer. It's great to hear Vivian Campbell shredding again as he did on the first record. The songs on this record are so strong and the band really has their own identity now. "

On his participation in writing for the upcoming Dio Disciples album:

"I have written a couple of songs for them, I probably won't actually be recording the record because I don't think there is a way to fit it into my busy schedule, I would love it if I could. I know they are interested in a couple of songs I wrote for the band. Also, I love working with Craig Goldy, the guitarist of the band; he and I have collaborated over the years. Hopefully there will be more work with the Dio Disciples but at this point it is just limited to just writing songs but I am hoping I can do some recording with them. "

On his new band The End Machine:

"I am really excited about this album, we will also be playing shows with The End Machine. We got Robert Mason in as the vocalist, who is incredible. I am really pleased with the songs, the songwriting and musical chemistry. I knew that the chemistry would be there with, George, Mick and I, but it was so great to hear what Robert brought to the album and how he really rounded it off. There are some Dokken and Lynch Mob influences there, of course, but it stands on its own musically. Also, George is the greatest rock guitarist player on the planet, there is no question in my mind. The thing with George if you give him a sound he likes 99% of the time something brilliant is going to come out of him. There is a lot of depth to the record, there is straight ahead stuff and there is moments when we really let ourselves go which was really fun to do and gratifying. "

The End Machine, a brand-new project that features classic-era Dokken members George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown as well as current Warrant singer Robert Mason. The band will be releasing their self-titled debut on March 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, the band has released their second single, "Burn The Truth", in the form of a lyric video, which can be found below.

Pre-order The End Machine's self-titled album on CD/LP/Digital here. A limited amount of signed CDs & LPs, merch bundles, VIP Packages & more are available here.

Surely, some fans may be wondering to themselves, isn't this just Dokken without Don Dokken? "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical," says bassist Jeff Pilson. "But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in. George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this... very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."

"This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record," adds Mason. "I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Hold Me Down"

"No Game"

"Bulletproof"

"Ride It"

"Burn The Truth"

"Hard Road"

"Alive Today"

"Line Of Division"

"Sleeping Voices"

"Life Is Love Is Music"

"Burn The Truth" lyric video:

"Alive Today" video:

Catch The End Machine on tour on the US West Coast this April. Dates listed below.

April

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

Limited amount of VIP Packages available here.