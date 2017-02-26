Bassist JOEY VERA On Possible ARMORED SAINT / FATES WARNING Tour - “We’ve Actually Joked About This Before”; Audio

Bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) spoke with WSCA 106.1 FM's metal program, Black Night Meditations, on Friday (February 24th) about the new Armored Saint live album, Carpe Noctum.

Vera also spoke about Armored Saint's live setlists, offered memories of the 1987 Hell On Wheels tour with Helloween and Grim Reaper, gave an update on Fates Warning's current activities, and discussed the personal rigours of a hypothetical Armored Saint/Fates Warning tour.

To download the 40-minute interview, go to blacknightmeditations.com. The episode is available for streaming below:

Black Night Meditations is a 4-hour program focusing on black, death, speed, thrash, doom, shred, power, prog, folk and traditional metal, and broadcasts every Friday evening at 9 PM, EST on WSCA 106.1 FM in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Armored Saint’s new live album, Carpe Noctem, is out now via Metal Blade Records. The album can be ordered in various formats and bundles at PledgeMusic.

Carpe Noctum tracklisting:

“Win Hands Down” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live)

“Stricken By Fate” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live)

“Mess” (Live)

“Aftermath” (Live)

“Left Hook From Right Field” (Live)

“Reign Of Fire” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live) video:

“March Of The Saint” (Live) video:

“Aftermath” (Live) video:

Armored Saint tour dates:

March

20 - Voodoo - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

23 - HammerFest - Gwynedd, N. Wales, UK

24 - The Rebellion - Manchester, UK

25 - O2 Academy 3 - Birmingham, UK

May

18 - Route 20 Outhouse - Sturtevent, WI

19 - Q and Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

20 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL