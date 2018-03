Heavy metal bassist Magnus Rosén (Shadowside, Avalanch, HammerFall) is performing at the Culture Meets Industry event in Bangladesh, which started on March 5th and runs through March 13th. Rosén serves at the Jute Ambassador for Juteborg.

Rosén served as the bassist for HammerFall from 1997-2007. He currently is the bassist for Avalanch and Shadowside.