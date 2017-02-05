Bassist MARTEN ANDERSSON Signs Endorsement Deal With Toontrack Software

Bassist Marten Andersson (Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob, Dario Lorina of BLS) has announced his involvement with Toontrack drum software.



"Toontracks workmanship is first class, it’s like having access to the best drummers in the world with the best possible drum sound available for your music," says Marten. "Toontrack is the only tool you need to produce pro sounding drum and percussion tracks. I can't wait to use their great line of products, not only for my hard rock music but in placement music. Toontrack is elite yet affordable drum software and it's super easy to use, no more getting sidetracked in front of your computer”.



Toontrack Music is a leading developer of music making software for songwriters and musicians as well as home to the world’s most successful drum samplers EZdrummer and Superior Drummer. Some of the other brands from the company include Drumkit From Hell, widely acclaimed multi-mixing tool EZmix 2 as well as the revolutionary piano software instrument EZkeys.



For more information, visit Toontrack.com and/or Marten.cc.