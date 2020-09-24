Bassist P.J. FARLEY Talks TRIXTER's 30th Anniversary, Extended Hiatus - "There Is No Bad Blood"

Episode #61 of The Chuck Shute Podcast features bassist P.J. Farley, who made his name with Trixter and has played bass with Eric Martin (Mr. Big), Lita Ford, Fozzy, and Ra. He also released a solo record, Boutique Sound Frames, in 2016 and now has a second solo record called Accent The Change.

In the interview below, Farley discusses a host of topics including Trixter singer Pete Loran being unable to commit to shows with the band to celebrate their 30th Anniversary, the remastered Hear album due to be released, and Trixter's first hiatus in the '90s.

On Pete Loran being unable to commit to 30th Anniversary shows

Farley: "I asked him 'What if we do just kind of like M3 and one or two other of the big festivals, just to go out two or three shows for the year to celebrate." And he basically just said, 'That would be about all I could do. And even if that I don't even know when I could commit to doing it.' The problem with that is you have to commit six months before. It kind of took the wind out of the sails. We weren't that motivated to do it any other way. So, we'll see how much longer we go dormant, and then at some point, we'll kind of reevaluate it. And who knows, maybe something on his end changes, that would be great. Or, you know, if we decide we want to do it in a different way. There are many factors next year."

On rumours of bad blood within the band

Farley: "There were issues within the band that surfaced somehow; some of them have been resolved, and some of them haven't been. There's no bad blood. I don't I don't run like that. I don't have ill will or bad feelings or resentment, I don't carry any of that negativity with me at all. But there's things that need to be worked out before it can get done next, it just needs to be worked out and recognized. No hate..."

P.J. Farley is releasing his second solo album, Accent The Change, on September 25 via HighVolMusic. You can pre-order just the CD or you can pre-order the limited edition bundle pack. The bundle pack contains the CD, a limited edition one of a kind t-shirt that you cannot get anywhere else, and a signed 11x17 poster by P.J. Head here to pre-order now.

P.J. talking about his new record Accent The Change: "This record is something that I am proud of on a profound level. For starters, I’m proud that I completed it unknowing I was going to make a follow up. Songs kept coming to me and I’ve had plenty to write about. I’ve cut myself open on it and have painted pictures of some of the things that have evolved and transpired since Boutique Soundframes was written. There is a kind of theme and conscious pace to it that makes sense in sequence. Once again, it is a rock record but one that does not go 100mph... and I’m ok with that."

P.J. found a love for playing music at age 6 when he started playing drums. At age 11 he picked up the bass and found a true passion. His professional career as a musician began at the age of 16 as the bass player for Trixter. Trixter signed its first major label record deal with MCA Records in 1989 and went on to sell well P.J. Farley over 1 million records with 3 #1 videos on MTV. Touring with bands like KISS, Poison, Scorpions, and Warrant, P.J. has played every arena/theater/outdoor pavilion and club all over the world. In 2002, P.J. joined up with Active Rock chart toppers RA (Universal / Republic) in which he embarked on the second chapter of his recording and touring career. Sneaking into the modern hard rock genre and touring with bands like Staind, Seether and Sevendust, P.J. was able to remain relevant and creative in the music business while Trixter took a 13 year hiatus.

In 2009, P.J. was asked to join up with Grammy nominated female artist Lita Ford and toured worldwide with her for almost 4 years. At that time Trixter had also reemerged to release two new studio records in 2012 and 2014. P.J. and Trixter would continue to tour the world once again. In 2016, P.J. released his first solo album Boutique Sound Frames in which he wrote, produced and performed all instruments himself. In 2017, P.J. joined forces with Eric Martin of Mr. Big touring Japan and the US as well as being the backup band for comedian Jim Breuer.

P.J. continued to tour around the world while recording his second solo record, working with Detroit based engineer Chuck Alkazian and RA frontman Sahaj Ticotin, who recently co-wrote songs with Nikki Sixx for The Dirt soundtrack as well as writing and producing Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon's debut solo CD. P.J. signed with HighVolMusic in February of 2020 for the release of Accent The Change.

Tracklist:

"Wait & Fade"

"Walking Backwards"

"Let it Rain"

"Chokehold"

"Slow"

"You Would Know"

"The Good Life"

"My Reason"

"Comfortable Silence"