Bassist SEAN McNABB Steps Down From Position In LYNCH MOB

Bassist Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken, Great White), has announced his departure from Lynch Mob. He took to social media with the following message:

"I’d like to thank all the fans that supported Lynch Mob, and me being a part of it for the last eight years, and always. As of today I’ll be stepping down from that position and wish everyone the best. Super proud of The Brotherhood record and the live shows we did. Wish everyone the best. Next chapter, looking forward to the future."

