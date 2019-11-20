Bassist SEAN McNABB Steps Down From Position In LYNCH MOB

November 20, 2019, 3 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal sean mcnabb lynch mob

Bassist SEAN McNABB Steps Down From Position In LYNCH MOB

Bassist Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken, Great White), has announced his departure from Lynch Mob. He took to social media with the following message:

"I’d like to thank all the fans that supported Lynch Mob, and me being a part of it for the last eight years, and always. As of today I’ll be stepping down from that position and wish everyone the best. Super proud of The Brotherhood record and the live shows we did. Wish everyone the best. Next chapter, looking forward to the future."



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews