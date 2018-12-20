BATTLE BEAST Announce March Release Date For No More Hollywood Endings Album; Artwork Revealed
December 20, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Finnish heavy metallers, Battle Beast, have set a March release date for their fifth album. A message from keyboardist and album producer Janne Björkroth on the upcoming opus follows:
"Friends around the world! Today we are are happy to share with you the first details regarding our upcoming album. No More Hollywood Endings, the fifth album by Battle Beast will arrive on March 22nd, 2019 thru Nuclear Blast Records. As with our previous album, the cover art was again created by Jan "Örkki" Yrlund.
"The heavy songs are heavier, pop-delights brighter, rock vibes stronger, and sounds richer than before. The emotional scale is wider, and everything is bigger. Stay tuned for 2019!"
More album info and the first musical tasters coming up shortly.
Battle Beast recently announced their first touring leg for 2019. Kicking off on April 2nd at Forum Bielefeld, Germany the run will come to an end after 33 shows on May 12th at Parkteatret in Oslo, Norway. The full itinerary can be found below.
Vocalist Noora Louhimo states: "Battle Beast has created itself a shiny new skin and we're showing it off with pride. With music more theatrical and empowering than ever before, we're taking our listeners to brand new emotional and musical landscapes. This will be an adventure that just needs to be experienced live!"
Support on this roughly 6-week run will come from Helsinki, Finland based modern power metallers Arion, who will be presenting tracks from their brand new, second full-length studio album titled Life Is Not Beautiful, among others.
Adds Noora, "Arion is one of our absolute favourite new bands with a great future ahead of them. It's an honour for us to be able to take these guys on their first big tour!"
Tour dates:
April
2 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
4 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
5 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
7 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla
8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
10 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
13 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta Metal Meeting
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
17 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
20 - Madrid, Spain - But
21 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
25 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
26 - Toulouse, France - Le Connexion
27 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai
28 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
30 - London, England - The Dome
May
1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
5 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
7 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - openhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
Kamelot have announced the second North American leg of The Shadow Tour. Dates begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL. Support on the tour will come from Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast.
The Shadow Tour 2019:
September
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5
15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre
23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch
29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)