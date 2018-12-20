BATTLE BEAST Announce March Release Date For No More Hollywood Endings Album; Artwork Revealed

Finnish heavy metallers, Battle Beast, have set a March release date for their fifth album. A message from keyboardist and album producer Janne Björkroth on the upcoming opus follows:

"Friends around the world! Today we are are happy to share with you the first details regarding our upcoming album. No More Hollywood Endings, the fifth album by Battle Beast will arrive on March 22nd, 2019 thru Nuclear Blast Records. As with our previous album, the cover art was again created by Jan "Örkki" Yrlund.

"The heavy songs are heavier, pop-delights brighter, rock vibes stronger, and sounds richer than before. The emotional scale is wider, and everything is bigger. Stay tuned for 2019!"

More album info and the first musical tasters coming up shortly.

Battle Beast recently announced their first touring leg for 2019. Kicking off on April 2nd at Forum Bielefeld, Germany the run will come to an end after 33 shows on May 12th at Parkteatret in Oslo, Norway. The full itinerary can be found below.

Vocalist Noora Louhimo states: "Battle Beast has created itself a shiny new skin and we're showing it off with pride. With music more theatrical and empowering than ever before, we're taking our listeners to brand new emotional and musical landscapes. This will be an adventure that just needs to be experienced live!"

Support on this roughly 6-week run will come from Helsinki, Finland based modern power metallers Arion, who will be presenting tracks from their brand new, second full-length studio album titled Life Is Not Beautiful, among others.

Adds Noora, "Arion is one of our absolute favourite new bands with a great future ahead of them. It's an honour for us to be able to take these guys on their first big tour!"

Tour dates:

April

2 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

5 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

7 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

10 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

13 - Mannheim, Germany - Delta Metal Meeting

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

20 - Madrid, Spain - But

21 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

25 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Toulouse, France - Le Connexion

27 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai

28 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

30 - London, England - The Dome

May

1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

5 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

7 - Hanover, Germany - MusikZentrum

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - openhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Kamelot have announced the second North American leg of The Shadow Tour. Dates begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL. Support on the tour will come from Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast.

The Shadow Tour 2019:

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)