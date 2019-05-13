BATTLE BEAST Announce Second Leg Of No More Hollywood Endings European / UK Tour
May 13, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Finnish heavy metal sextet, Battle Beast, have confirmed a second round of tour dates for Europe and the UK in support of their new album, No More Hollywood Endings. The new schedule is below.
November
15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
16 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall
23 - Herford, Germany - X
24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay
30 - London, UK - ULU Live
December
1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Ravensburg, Germany - OberschwabenKlub
6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash
7- Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
8 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
14 - Karlsruhe - Knock Out Festival
Battle Beast have released a lyric video for "The Golden Horde", featured on No More Hollywood Endings, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Unbroken"
"No More Hollywood Endings"
"Eden"
"Unfairy Tales"
"Endless Summer"
"The Hero"
"Piece Of Me"
"I Wish"
"Raise Your Fists"
"The Golden Horde"
"World On Fire"
"Bent And Broken"
"My Last Dream"
"Endless Summer" video:
"Eden" video:
"No More Hollywood Endings" video:
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)