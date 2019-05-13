BATTLE BEAST Announce Second Leg Of No More Hollywood Endings European / UK Tour

Finnish heavy metal sextet, Battle Beast, have confirmed a second round of tour dates for Europe and the UK in support of their new album, No More Hollywood Endings. The new schedule is below.

November

15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

16 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand

22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall

23 - Herford, Germany - X

24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

30 - London, UK - ULU Live

December

1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Ravensburg, Germany - OberschwabenKlub

6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

7- Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

8 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

14 - Karlsruhe - Knock Out Festival

Battle Beast have released a lyric video for "The Golden Horde", featured on No More Hollywood Endings, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"Eden"

"Unfairy Tales"

"Endless Summer"

"The Hero"

"Piece Of Me"

"I Wish"

"Raise Your Fists"

"The Golden Horde"

"World On Fire"

"Bent And Broken"

"My Last Dream"

"Endless Summer" video:

"Eden" video:

"No More Hollywood Endings" video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)