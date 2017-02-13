BATTLE BEAST - Bringer Of Pain Track-By-Track Video #1 Posted
February 13, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Finland’s Battle Beast will release their fourth studio album, Bringer Of Pain, on February 17th via Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released the first in a series of track-by-track videos detailing the new album. The new clip can be found below.
Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, the 10-track album was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Additionally, Bringer Of Pain is Battle Beast’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.
The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund.
Tracklisting:
“Straight To The Heart”
“Bringer Of Pain”
“King For A Day”
“Beyond The Burning Skies”
“Familiar Hell”
“Lost In Wars”
“Bastard Son Of Odin”
“We Will Fight”
“Dancing With The Beast”
“Far From Heaven”
Battle Beast will launch their Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 tour on March 2nd in Mannheim, Germany. Support on the dates comes from Majesty and Gyze. A video trailer promoting the trek can be found below.
Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 dates:
March
2 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
3 - Essen, Germany - Turock
4 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
5 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Club
6 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea
8 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
9 - Puget-Sur-Argent, France - Le Rat's
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini
11 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
13 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
14 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
16 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
17 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
18 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival (Schützenhalle)
19 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms
23 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
24 - London, UK - Underworld
25 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
27 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
29 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
30 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
April
1 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame
2 - Regensburg (Obertraubling), Germany - Eventhall Airport
5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
7 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
9 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
Trailer:
North American tour dates with Sabaton, Leaves’ Eyes:
April
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
21 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater
23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
25 - Montreal, QE - Club Soda
26 - Quebec City, QE - Imperial de Quebec
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
May
1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove
12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore