BATTLE BEAST Live At Finland's LankaFest; Multi-Cam Video Streaming

Esa Kankaala has upload multi-cam video footage shot during Battle Beast’s June 30th show at LankaFest in Puolanka, Finland. Watch two clips below:

2017 Battle Beast tour dates:

July

15 - Ilosaarirock - Joensuu, Finland

22 - Rock Am Stück - Fritzlar, Germany

28 - Kuopio Rock - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Qstock - Oulu, Finland

August

4 - Jurassic Rock - Mikkeli, Finland

5 - Saarihelvetti - Tampere, Finland

10 - Bloodstock - Derby, United Kingdom

11 - Rock On! Festival - Gossau, Switzerland

12 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

13 - Catton Park - Walton On Trent, United Kingdom

18 - Summer Breeze - Sinbronn, Germany

19 - Site De Kerboulard - Saint Nolff, France

20 - Motocultor Festival - Theix, France

22 - Stone Im Ratinget Hof - Dusseldorf, Germany

23 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

24 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

25 - Baltic Open Air - Schleswig, Germany

26 - Metal Acker - Tennenbronn, Germany



September

1 - Metallergrillen - Katzenbach, Germany

2 - ReeveLand Festival 2017 - Markneukirchen, Germany

14 - Hard Rock Cafe - Oslo, Norway

15 - Buen Kulturhus - Mandal, Norway

16 - Brynerocken 2017 - Bryne, Norway

26 - Club Quattro - Osaka Shi, Japan

27 - Blitz - Tokyo, Japan

29 - Bar Kino - Pori, Finland

30 - House Of Rock - Kouvola, Finland



October

5 - Henry's Pub - Kuopio, Finland

6 - Kerubi - Joensuu, Finland

7 - Musiikki & Media - Tampere, Finland

13 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

14 - Tuiskula - Nivala, Finland

20 - Gong 1 - Turku, Finland

21 - Katuklubi - Lahti, Finland

27 - WS Arena - Vaasa, Finland



November

1 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

2 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden

3 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

4 - The Crypt - Linkoping, Sweden

11 - Metal Hammer Paradise - Wangels, Germany

Battle Beast will support Kamelot and Delain in North America in April/May 2018. Pre-sale tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution