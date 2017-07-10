BATTLE BEAST Live At Finland's LankaFest; Multi-Cam Video Streaming
Esa Kankaala has upload multi-cam video footage shot during Battle Beast’s June 30th show at LankaFest in Puolanka, Finland. Watch two clips below:
2017 Battle Beast tour dates:
July
15 - Ilosaarirock - Joensuu, Finland
22 - Rock Am Stück - Fritzlar, Germany
28 - Kuopio Rock - Kuopio, Finland
29 - Qstock - Oulu, Finland
August
4 - Jurassic Rock - Mikkeli, Finland
5 - Saarihelvetti - Tampere, Finland
10 - Bloodstock - Derby, United Kingdom
11 - Rock On! Festival - Gossau, Switzerland
12 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain
13 - Catton Park - Walton On Trent, United Kingdom
18 - Summer Breeze - Sinbronn, Germany
19 - Site De Kerboulard - Saint Nolff, France
20 - Motocultor Festival - Theix, France
22 - Stone Im Ratinget Hof - Dusseldorf, Germany
23 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
24 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
25 - Baltic Open Air - Schleswig, Germany
26 - Metal Acker - Tennenbronn, Germany
September
1 - Metallergrillen - Katzenbach, Germany
2 - ReeveLand Festival 2017 - Markneukirchen, Germany
14 - Hard Rock Cafe - Oslo, Norway
15 - Buen Kulturhus - Mandal, Norway
16 - Brynerocken 2017 - Bryne, Norway
26 - Club Quattro - Osaka Shi, Japan
27 - Blitz - Tokyo, Japan
29 - Bar Kino - Pori, Finland
30 - House Of Rock - Kouvola, Finland
October
5 - Henry's Pub - Kuopio, Finland
6 - Kerubi - Joensuu, Finland
7 - Musiikki & Media - Tampere, Finland
13 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
14 - Tuiskula - Nivala, Finland
20 - Gong 1 - Turku, Finland
21 - Katuklubi - Lahti, Finland
27 - WS Arena - Vaasa, Finland
November
1 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
2 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden
3 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
4 - The Crypt - Linkoping, Sweden
11 - Metal Hammer Paradise - Wangels, Germany
Battle Beast will support Kamelot and Delain in North America in April/May 2018. Pre-sale tickets here.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground
18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution