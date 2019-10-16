BATTLE BEAST Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast's August 15 performance at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Unbroken"

"Familiar Hell"

"Straight To The Hear"t

"Black Ninja"

"Endless Summer"

"The Golden Horde"

"Bastard Son Of Odin"

"The Hero"

"Eden"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"King For A Day"

"Beyond The Burning Skies"