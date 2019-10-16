BATTLE BEAST Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
October 16, 2019, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast's August 15 performance at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch below.
Setlist:
"Unbroken"
"Familiar Hell"
"Straight To The Hear"t
"Black Ninja"
"Endless Summer"
"The Golden Horde"
"Bastard Son Of Odin"
"The Hero"
"Eden"
"No More Hollywood Endings"
"King For A Day"
"Beyond The Burning Skies"