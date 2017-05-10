BATTLE BEAST Perform “Black Ninja” Live At Michigan’s Token Lounge; HQ Multi-Cam Video Streaming

Battle Beast performed their track “Black Ninja” during their show on April 29th at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan. Multi-cam video footage of the performance, produced by George S Pogacich, can be seen below. “Black Ninja” is featured on the band’s self-titled album, released in 2013.

Upcoming Battle Beast live dates are listed below:

May

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore