BATTLE BEAST Perform “Black Ninja” Live At Michigan’s Token Lounge; HQ Multi-Cam Video Streaming
May 10, 2017, an hour ago
Battle Beast performed their track “Black Ninja” during their show on April 29th at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan. Multi-cam video footage of the performance, produced by George S Pogacich, can be seen below. “Black Ninja” is featured on the band’s self-titled album, released in 2013.
Upcoming Battle Beast live dates are listed below:
May
10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove
12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore