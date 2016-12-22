BATTLE BEAST Release Bringer Of Pain Video Trailer #1

Finland’s Battle Beast will release their fourth studio album, Bringer Of Pain, on February 17th via Nuclear Blast Records. A first video trailer can be found below.

Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, the 10-track album was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Additionally, Bringer Of Pain is Battle Beast’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.

The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund.

Tracklisting:

“Straight To The Heart”

“Bringer Of Pain”

“King For A Day”

“Beyond The Burning Skies”

“Familiar Hell”

“Lost In Wars”

“Bastard Son Of Odin”

“We Will Fight”

“Dancing With The Beast”

“Far From Heaven”

Trailer #1:

“King For A Day” video:

Announcement video:

North American tour dates with Sabaton, Leaves’ Eyes:

April

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

21 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater

23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

25 - Montreal, QE - Club Soda

26 - Quebec City, QE - Imperial de Quebec

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore