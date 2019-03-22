BATTLE BEAST Release New Album Today; Official Video For "Endless Summer" Posted

Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast unleash their studio album, No More Hollywood Endings, today (March 22nd) through Nuclear Blast Records. To mark the occasion, the group has unveiled a brand new music video for the track "Endless Summer", which was once again directed by Markus Nieminen and produced by Oy Routafilmi AB. Watch it below.

Keyboardist Janne Björkroth states: "'Endless Summer' brings a little bit of sunshine to the album. It's a light-hearted summer song which takes us on a nostalgic trip, back to a carefree summer some years ago. We recommend for this song to be used when driving on a sunny day. Put the radio on, roll the window down and let the wind blow through your hair."

The eleven featured songs on No More Hollywood Endings were recorded by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen and guitarist Joona Björkroth at JKB Studio; the record was also produced and mixed by Janne. Last but no least, the cover artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Korpiklaani, Manowar), who already took care of the Bringer Of Pain design.

Janne stated about the forthcoming record, "The heavy songs are heavier, pop-delights brighter, rock vibes stronger, and sounds richer than before. The emotional scale is wider, and everything is bigger. Stay tuned for 2019!"

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"Eden"

"Unfairy Tales"

"Endless Summer"

"The Hero"

"Piece Of Me"

"I Wish"

"Raise Your Fists"

"The Golden Horde"

"World On Fire"

"Bent And Broken"

"My Last Dream"

"Eden" video:

"No More Hollywood Endings" video:

No More Hollywood Endings behind-the scenes:

Track-by-track videos:

#1:

#2:

#3:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)