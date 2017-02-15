BATTLE BEAST Streaming Bringer Of Pain Track-By-Track Video #2

Finland’s Battle Beast will release their fourth studio album, Bringer Of Pain, on February 17th via Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released the second in a series of track-by-track videos detailing the new album. The new clip can be found below.

Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, the 10-track album was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Additionally, Bringer Of Pain is Battle Beast’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.

The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund.

Tracklisting:

“Straight To The Heart”

“Bringer Of Pain”

“King For A Day”

“Beyond The Burning Skies”

“Familiar Hell”

“Lost In Wars”

“Bastard Son Of Odin”

“We Will Fight”

“Dancing With The Beast”

“Far From Heaven”

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

“Familiar Hell” video:

“King For A Day” video:

Announcement video:

Battle Beast will launch their Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 tour on March 2nd in Mannheim, Germany. Support on the dates comes from Majesty and Gyze. A video trailer promoting the trek can be found below.

Bringer Of Pain Over Europe 2017 dates:

March

2 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

3 - Essen, Germany - Turock

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

5 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Club

6 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

8 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

9 - Puget-Sur-Argent, France - Le Rat's

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

11 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

13 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

14 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

16 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

17 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

18 - Marsberg, Germany - Metal Diver Festival (Schützenhalle)

19 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

20 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

23 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

24 - London, UK - Underworld

25 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

29 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

30 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

April

1 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

2 - Regensburg (Obertraubling), Germany - Eventhall Airport

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

7 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

Trailer:

North American tour dates with Sabaton, Leaves’ Eyes:

April

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

21 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater

23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

25 - Montreal, QE - Club Soda

26 - Quebec City, QE - Imperial de Quebec

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore