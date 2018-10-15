BATTLE BEAST Vocalist NOORA LOUHIMO Performs With KAMELOT In Tampere; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Kamelot brought their tour for The Shadow Theory to Tampere, Finland on September 26th, where they were joined by Battle Beast singer Noora Louhimo for "Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" and "Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" live at Pakkahuone. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Below is Kamelot's updated world tour schedule in support of their latest album, The Shadow Theory.

November

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya O-East

29 - Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar