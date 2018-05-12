BATTLE BEAST Vocalist NOORA LOUHIMO - "WHITNEY HOUSTON Is My First Idol..."

For The Metal Voice out of Canada, former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin spoke to singer Noora Louhimo and guitarist Joona Björkroth from Finland's Battle Beast. The two talked about their influences, the difference between Europe and America, and their musical style.

On Noora Louhimo's influences:

"If you want to be an artist you have to be good at combining being a vocalist and being an entertainer and that makes you better than someone else. The world is filled with really good singers and really good performers if you can combine the two to make it something bigger."

On how Noora Louhimo joined the band:

"I was discovered on YouTube in 2012. The band found me on the recommendations part of YouTube page, saw a clip of me signing Janis Joplin on YouTube then they asked me to join the band. I had never sang heavy metal before. I used to sing Janis Joplin, hard rock, blues, jazz, soul music. Whitney Houston is my first idol; when I first heard her sing the song 'I Will Always Love You' it was mind exploding and then I said I want to sing like that. I then started to develop my voice."

On the difference between touring in North America and Europe:

"I think the biggest difference in America is the longer distances between cities and that's not cheap. Europe is smaller you can book shows far closer to each other. The culture is a also different than in America people are crazy about merchandise in Europe they are not so crazy about merchandise. Europeans don't go haywire when they see a new band and buy everything. Americans when they see a band they like the say I need nine shirts and four CDs, that's the American way."