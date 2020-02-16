BATTLELORE Tease Return With New Photo; Live Appearance At John Smith Rock Festival 2020 Confirmed

Finland's Tolkien-inspired metallers Battlelore, who announced they were taking an an indefinite break in 2011 and made a one-off appearance at the Metal Female Voices Fest XIII in October 2016, seem to be gearing up for a return. A photo of vocalists Tomi Mykkänen and Kaisa Jouhki has been uploaded via the band's official Facebook page, which can be viewed below. When asked by a fan if a new album was in the works, they responded with a cryptic "Might be. Who knows?".

Battlelore will be performing at the John Smith Rock Festival 2020 in Laukaa, Finland on July 16th. Note that they have not confirmed they are recording a new album as yet.

Stay tuned for updates.