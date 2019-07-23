BATUSHKA Announce North American Headline Tour Dates
July 23, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Emerging from the shadows of eastern Poland back in 2015, black metal band Batushka have established themselves as one of the modern era's most powerful and evocative bands. Harnessing the fire and fury of arcane black metal and channeling it through the reverberant grandeur of ancient rituals of worship, the band's debut album Litourgiya stood apart from the extreme metal hordes: a monument to originality, depth and dark mysticism that swiftly cast its spell over the metal underground and beyond.
The band's sophomore album Hospodi is out now via Metal Blade Records.
The band has just announced its fall 2019 tour plans. The band will bring its dark majesty to the U.S. and Canada by embarking on a headline tour of North America in November and December. The tour kicks off on November 29th in Toronto and runs through December 21st in Los Angeles. All dates are below.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 26th at 10 AM local time.
Dates:
November
29 — Toronto, ON — Opera House
30 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre
December
1 — Cambridge, MA — Sinclair
3 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre
4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
5 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage
6 — Millvale, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre
7 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall
9 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall
10 — Chicago, IL — Metro
11 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre
13 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater
14 — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue
16 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
17 — Vancouver, BC — Richshaw
18 — Seattle, WA — Neumos
20 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom
21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda