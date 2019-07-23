BATUSHKA Announce North American Headline Tour Dates

Emerging from the shadows of eastern Poland back in 2015, black metal band Batushka have established themselves as one of the modern era's most powerful and evocative bands. Harnessing the fire and fury of arcane black metal and channeling it through the reverberant grandeur of ancient rituals of worship, the band's debut album Litourgiya stood apart from the extreme metal hordes: a monument to originality, depth and dark mysticism that swiftly cast its spell over the metal underground and beyond.

The band's sophomore album Hospodi is out now via Metal Blade Records.

The band has just announced its fall 2019 tour plans. The band will bring its dark majesty to the U.S. and Canada by embarking on a headline tour of North America in November and December. The tour kicks off on November 29th in Toronto and runs through December 21st in Los Angeles. All dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 26th at 10 AM local time.

Dates:

November

29 — Toronto, ON — Opera House

30 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre

December

1 — Cambridge, MA — Sinclair

3 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

5 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Sound Stage

6 — Millvale, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre

7 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall

9 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

10 — Chicago, IL — Metro

11 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

13 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater

14 — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue

16 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

17 — Vancouver, BC — Richshaw

18 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

20 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda