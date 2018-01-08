BATUSHKA - Polish Black Metal Legion To Kick Off European Pilgrimage Part III Tour

Polish black metal legion Batushka will kick off a nearly three-week long European tour later this week. The European Pilgrimage Part III journey will commence January 10th in Tilburg, Netherlands and march its way through eighteen venues, coming to a close on January 27th in Rijssen, Netherlands. Support will be provided by avant black metallers Schammasch and ritualistic death industrial outfit Trepaneringsritualen. See confirmed dates below.

January

10 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

11 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

12 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

13 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

14 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

15 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

16 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Aslette, Luxembourg

17 - Turock - Essen, Germany

18 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

19 - Hellraiser - Lepizig, Germany

20 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

21 - Hafen - Innsbruck, Austria

22 - A38 - Budabest, Hungary

23 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

24 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

25 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany

26 - Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands

27 - Lucky - Rijssen, Netherlands

Check out the tour trailer:

Pronounced "Batjushka," the band's Cyrillic name Батюшка means "father" and is used to address an Eastern Orthodox priest. Despite their themes and imagery, they are not a Christian act. The identities of the members are unknown, but they are involved with other bands. Their live lineup contains eight members.

Metal Blade recently reissued Batushka's stunning Litourgiya full-length, initially released in 2015 in limited quantity via Witching Hour Productions.

Tracklisting:

“Yekteniya I – Ochishcheniye”

“Yekteniya II – Blagosloveniye”

“Yekteniya III - Premudrost'”

“Yekteniya IV - Milost'”

“Yekteniya V - Svyatyy Vkhod”

“Yekteniya VI – Upovanie”

“Yekteniya VII – Istina”

“Yekteniya VIII – Spasenie”