BATUSHKA - Polish Black Metal Legion To Kick Off European Pilgrimage Part III Tour
January 8, 2018, 11 hours ago
Polish black metal legion Batushka will kick off a nearly three-week long European tour later this week. The European Pilgrimage Part III journey will commence January 10th in Tilburg, Netherlands and march its way through eighteen venues, coming to a close on January 27th in Rijssen, Netherlands. Support will be provided by avant black metallers Schammasch and ritualistic death industrial outfit Trepaneringsritualen. See confirmed dates below.
January
10 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
11 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
12 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
13 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
14 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
15 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
16 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Aslette, Luxembourg
17 - Turock - Essen, Germany
18 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
19 - Hellraiser - Lepizig, Germany
20 - Szene - Vienna, Austria
21 - Hafen - Innsbruck, Austria
22 - A38 - Budabest, Hungary
23 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic
24 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
25 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany
26 - Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands
27 - Lucky - Rijssen, Netherlands
Check out the tour trailer:
Pronounced "Batjushka," the band's Cyrillic name Батюшка means "father" and is used to address an Eastern Orthodox priest. Despite their themes and imagery, they are not a Christian act. The identities of the members are unknown, but they are involved with other bands. Their live lineup contains eight members.
Metal Blade recently reissued Batushka's stunning Litourgiya full-length, initially released in 2015 in limited quantity via Witching Hour Productions.
Tracklisting:
“Yekteniya I – Ochishcheniye”
“Yekteniya II – Blagosloveniye”
“Yekteniya III - Premudrost'”
“Yekteniya IV - Milost'”
“Yekteniya V - Svyatyy Vkhod”
“Yekteniya VI – Upovanie”
“Yekteniya VII – Istina”
“Yekteniya VIII – Spasenie”