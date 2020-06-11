BEAR MACE Release New Song "Destroyed By Bears"

Chicago death metal band Bear Mace have just released their first single "Destroyed By Bears". The song is from their upcoming album, Charred Field Of Slaughter, which will be released on August 14th.

Influenced by Death, Bolt Thrower, and Massacre, Bear Mace is led by vocalist Chris Scearce (Lord Devourer). The band consists of guitarist Mark Sugar (Black Sites) and drummer Garry Naples (Novembers Doom, Without Waves), alongside bassist John Porada (Wolvhammer, Pulchra Morte) and guitarist Tommy Bellino (Armored Assault).

The massive-sounding mix heard on Charred Field Of Slaughter, courtesy of Damian Herring (Horrendous), pays homage to the band's Tampa-based influences, while keeping one foot in the current time and place.

Tracklisting:

"Hibernation – Destroyed By Bears"

"Rogue Weapon"

"Xenomorphic Conquest"

"Let Crack The Whip"

"Charred Field Of Slaughter"

"Plague Storm"

"From The Sky Rains Hell"

"Brain Rot"

Pre-order your copy of Charred Field Of Slaughter now via Bandcamp.