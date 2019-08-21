BEARTOOTH Announce The Blackbird Session EP

Every now and again, an artist that is already vital in their genre will take a complete 180º turn with their music and flex new creative muscles. That's exactly what Ohio-based rock band Beartooth delivered with the folk and country music-inspired The Blackbird Session EP.

The Blackbird Session EP reveals a fresh sound from the band — never seen and/or heard by fans — featuring twangy, stripped-down, and acoustic renderings of songs from Beartooth's latest album Disease, out now via Red Bull Records.

The Blackbird Session EP is an ambitious and artistic left turn for Beartooth, exploring lead singer Caleb Shomo's musical roots. While not an indicator of what fans should expect on future releases, the The Blackbird Session EP does show the depth and breadth of the band's songwriting and mastery in instrumentation.

The Blackbird Session EP arrives on September 13th on Red Bull Records. Video for “Clever” is streaming below:

Presented in video format, Beartooth recorded The Blackbird Session EP at the famed Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Blackbird is owned by John McBride, an iconic producer and engineer in country music who has worked with artists such as Garth Brooks and Martina McBride, as well as pop titans Train.