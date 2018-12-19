BEARTOOTH Debuts Official Live Video For "Fire"

Columbus, OH rock band, Beartooth, have released an official live video for the song "Fire", featured on the band's third studio album, Disease, released back in September. The video features and accumulation of footage shot across 20 shows from the Disease Tour, filmed by Wyatt Clough, Tim Cayem, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Greatness Or Death"

"Disease"

"Fire"

"You Never Know"

"Bad Listener"

"Afterall"

"Manipulation"

"Enemy"

"Believe"

"Infection"

"Used And Abused"

"Clever"

"Fire" live video:

"Manipulation":