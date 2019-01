Columbus, OH rock band, Beartooth, have released an official video for the song "You Never Know", featured on the band's third studio album, Disease, released back in September. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Greatness Or Death"

"Disease"

"Fire"

"You Never Know"

"Bad Listener"

"Afterall"

"Manipulation"

"Enemy"

"Believe"

"Infection"

"Used And Abused"

"Clever"

"You Never Know" video:

"Fire" live video:

"Manipulation":