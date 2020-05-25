BEARTOOTH Part Ways With Guitarist KAMRON BRADBURY

Ohio-based hard rock band, Beartooth, have parted ways with guitarist Kamron Bradbury. The band posted the following message via social media:

"We feel that it is important to let everyone know that due to personal reasons, we have decided to part ways with our guitarist Kamron Bradbury. Kam has been instrumental in developing Beartooth into the band that it is today. His contributions will have a lasting impact on the legacy of the band, and he will be missed. We all love Kam very much, and he is above all a once in a lifetime friend. We are thankful to have shared so many memories with him over the years."

