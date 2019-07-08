BEARTOOTH Record Cover Of THE TROGGS Hit "Wild Thing" For MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby On ESPN

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 9, in the city of Cleveland. Ohio natives and breakout rockers Beartooth were invited to record a cover of The Troggs' hit song "Wild Thing", which will be used as part of the telecast of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby tonight, Monday, July 8, at 8 PM, EST on ESPN. Be sure to tune in and hear the track.

The city of Cleveland has a rich history in music, and was the setting of hit 1989 film Major League. It's storyline involved the Cleveland Indians franchise and "Wild Thing" became a cult classic within the film, for the city, and for the team. The track has been reimagined for 2019 by Beartooth.

Beartooth continue to tour through 2019. Last month, the band released an official video for the song "Afterall", featured on their third studio album, Disease, released in 2018. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Greatness Or Death"

"Disease"

"Fire"

"You Never Know"

"Bad Listener"

"Afterall"

"Manipulation"

"Enemy"

"Believe"

"Infection"

"Used And Abused"

"Clever"

"Afterall" video:

"You Never Know" video:

"Fire" live video:

"Manipulation":