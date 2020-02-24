BEARTOOTH Release Episode 1 Of The Disease Tour Documentary

Beartooth have released Episode 1 of the new long form mini-series documenting the UK / European leg of The Disease Tour, where every date has sold out in advance.

Directed by The Work Of Jar, the first episode showcases Beartooth's rehearsals in Germany before their first set of shows. We also see the band's mastermind Caleb Shomo providing an in-depth look at the process of the band's forthcoming album.

Remaining dates on Beartooth's current sold out tour are as listed:

February

25 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

26 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

28 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

29 - Roundhouse - London, UK

March

1 - Trix Club - Antwerpen, Belgium

3 - Melkweg Oude Zaal - Amsterdam, Netherlands

4 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

6 - Felsenkeller Leipzig - Leipzig, Germany