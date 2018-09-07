BEARTOOTH Streaming New Song “Manipulation”

Columbus, OH rock band Beartooth recently announced the release of their third studio album Disease will come out September 28th worldwide. New track “Manipulation” is streaming below.

‘Manipulation is about that person in everybody’s life that takes advantage of your kindness,’ notes frontman Caleb Shomo. ‘It’s about standing up for what you’ve done and not letting people destroy your accomplishments.”

In celebration of the new track, Beartooth will be opening for Fall Out Boy this weekend in their hometown at the Nationwide Arena. The show is on September 9th and includes support artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Disease is a painstaking, riff-driven examination of the unshakeable throes of depression. While there are moments of positivity, this isn’t the sound of triumph. This is music about survival.

“The album is a whirlwind of emotion,” Shomo explains. “Crazy highs, crazy lows, and lots of intensity. This record isn't about winning anything. It's about trying to even begin to learn how to deal with things. It’s hard to process just how dark you can get, what you can really put yourself through with expectations. It's like starting from the beginning all over again. At the end of the day, it is a very dark album.”

Even as Shomo and his bandmates played to sold-out crowds across Europe, the battle against mental illness and childhood issues returned, and the seed for Disease was planted. The title track was the first song written for it, setting the overall tone.

As always, Shomo recorded vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, and mixed the album himself with assistance from an engineer, now with executive producer (and Grammy winner) Nick Raskulinecz, who has worked with Foo Fighters and Rush.

Disease will be released globally on September 28th but today fans can preorder the album and receive instant downloads of album tracks “Bad Listener” and “Disease.” Preorder at BeartoothBand.com for limited and exclusive Disease vinyl and merch bundles.

Beartooth just wrapped up a headline run in Europe and after a short break will hop back over the pond for a full US headline tour starting September 14th and wrapping up November 17th.