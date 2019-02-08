BEAST IN BLACK – “Cry Out For A Hero” Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

Only 15 months after the release of their highly-acclaimed debut album Berserker, up and coming metallers Beast In Black have finally unleashed their highly anticipated follow-up From Hell With Love, through Nuclear Blast Records - and musically the new record is in no way inferior to it. To celebrate, drummer Atte Palokangas has launched a drum playthrough of the opening track, “Cry Out For A Hero”.

From Hell With Love tracklisting:

"Cry Out For A Hero"

"From Hell With Love"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Repentless"

"Die By The Blade"

"Oceandeep"

"Unlimited Sin"

"True Believer"

"This Is War"

"Heart Of Steel"

"No Surrender"

Bonus Tracks (Digipak and 2LP only)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper cover)

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Track-by-track #3:

"Die By The Blade" lyric video:

"Sweet True Lies" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)