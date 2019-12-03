BEAST IN BLACK Debut Official Live Video For "Cry Out For A Hero"
International heavy metal group, Beast In Black, have released a video for "Cry Out For A Hero", a song from their chart topping sophomore record, From Hell With Love, released back in February via Nuclear Blast Records.
Says the band: "During our recent From Hell With Love tour, Damien of Dust In Mind came to us and offered to record our show in Strasbourg in order to make a live video out of it. The result he sent to us was way above our expectations. His video truly shows the real power of the Beast In Black live performances!"
Beast In Black, as well as Edge Of Paradise, will support HammerFall on their 2020 North American headline tour. The trek starts September 14 in Palm Beach, FL and runs through October 19 in Silver Spring, MD.
Dates:
September
14 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theatre
15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
19 - Dallas, TX - Trees
20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
22 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
23 - Anaheim, CA - Orange National Grove
24 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
27 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
October
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
3 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
6 - Racine, WI - Rt 20
7 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
8 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
11 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club
12 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
13 - Quebec, QC - Le D’Auteuil
15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
17 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore