BEAST IN BLACK Debut Official Live Video For "Cry Out For A Hero"

International heavy metal group, Beast In Black, have released a video for "Cry Out For A Hero", a song from their chart topping sophomore record, From Hell With Love, released back in February via Nuclear Blast Records.

Says the band: "During our recent From Hell With Love tour, Damien of Dust In Mind came to us and offered to record our show in Strasbourg in order to make a live video out of it. The result he sent to us was way above our expectations. His video truly shows the real power of the Beast In Black live performances!"

Beast In Black, as well as Edge Of Paradise, will support HammerFall on their 2020 North American headline tour. The trek starts September 14 in Palm Beach, FL and runs through October 19 in Silver Spring, MD.

Dates:

September

14 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theatre

15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

22 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

23 - Anaheim, CA - Orange National Grove

24 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

October

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

3 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

6 - Racine, WI - Rt 20

7 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

8 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

11 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

12 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

13 - Quebec, QC - Le D’Auteuil

15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore