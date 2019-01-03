BEAST IN BLACK Discuss Inspiration For Upcoming From Hell With Love Album; Official Video Trailer #2

Beast In Black will release their sophomore album, From Hell With Love, on February 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. A second video trailer for the album can be found below.

Pre-order the album digitally here to receive "Sweet True Lies" instantly.

From Hell With Love tracklisting:

"Cry Out For A Hero"

"From Hell With Love"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Repentless"

"Die By The Blade"

"Oceandeep"

"Unlimited Sin"

"True Believer"

"This Is War"

"Heart Of Steel"

"No Surrender"

Bonus Tracks (Digipak and 2LP only)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper cover)

"Sweet True Lies" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)