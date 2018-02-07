BEAST IN BLACK Introduce New Drummer ATTE PALOKANGAS; Video

Up and coming metallers Beast In Black are about to perform their very first headline shows this weekend - and both of them are already sold out! But these concerts are just the beginning of a promising 2018 for the band, featuring ex-Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen: On Saturday, February 17th, the band will kick off their European run with Italian symphonic metal legends Rhapsody, before heading to Japan and playing at several European summer festivals.

Additionally, Beast In Black announce their new permanent drummer, Atte Palokangas. He has been touring with them since the end of 2017 and is a worthy successor for former drummer Sami Hänninen who left the band recently.

Sami stated: "Due to new circumstances in my life, I'm not able to take part in the upcoming shows nor tours and I feel the band, especially in its early stages, requires a drummer who will be able to give his absolute hundred percent for the band."

Atte commented: "I'm honored, excited and thankful for this opportunity! I can't wait for the future adventures with the guys!"

Watch Atte's video introduction, below:

