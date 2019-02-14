BEAST IN BLACK Premiers "From Hell With Love" Music Video

Beast In Black have released a video for "From Hell With Love", the title track of their new album, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below.

From Hell With Love tracklisting:

"Cry Out For A Hero"

"From Hell With Love"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Repentless"

"Die By The Blade"

"Oceandeep"

"Unlimited Sin"

"True Believer"

"This Is War"

"Heart Of Steel"

"No Surrender"

Bonus Tracks (Digipak and 2LP only)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper cover)

"From Hell With Love" video:

"Die By The Blade" lyric video:

"Sweet True Lies" video:

