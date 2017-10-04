BEAST IN BLACK Release Berserker Album Video Trailer #2: Artwork

International heavy metallers Beast In Black, featuring former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen, have released the second official video trailer for their debut album, Berserker, out on November 3rd via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

The album’s cover artwork marks the return of the collaboration between Anton and Roman Ismailov who was the original illustrator and graphic artist for Battle Beast.

Tracklisting:

“Beast In Black”

“Blind And Frozen”

“Blood Of A Lion”

“Born Again”

“Zodd The Immortal”

“The Fifth Angel”

“Crazy, Mad, Insane”

“Hell For All Eternity”

“Eternal Fire”

“Go To Hell”

“End Of The World”

“Ghost In The Rain”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Blind And Frozen” video:

Beast In Black will be supporting W.A.S.P. on their forthcoming Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour.

Guitarist Anton Kabanen: “It's a great pleasure and honour to go on tour with the legendary W.A.S.P. which is not only one of the best heavy metal bands of all times but also one of the main musical influences of Beast In Black!”

The five-piece, Helsinki-based Beast In Black was founded by Anton Kabanen soon after he had parted ways with Battle Beast in 2015. By the end of 2015 the band played their first gig as opening act for Nightwish. The making of Berserker was already in progress back then and it was completed in summer 2017. A deal was signed with Nuclear Blast almost immediately after the completion of the album.

Berserker continues in the style of Anton's previously composed works which include the first three Battle Beast albums. One of the essential themes on this debut album is the Japanese manga and anime Berserk.

Beast In Black is:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Sami Hänninen - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocal

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)