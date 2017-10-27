BEAST IN BLACK Release Drum Playthrough Video Of Self-Titled Track

International heavy metallers Beast In Black will unleash their debut album Berserker, next week through Nuclear Blast Records. The real wildness of the band's new tracks is something that can only be experienced live, which is why you shouldn't miss the group supporting legendary heavy metallers W.A.S.P. on their Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour. Running from tomorrow (Trix, Antwerp) until November 26th (Arena, Vienna), you purchase tickets here.

Beast In Black must announce that their regular drummer Sami Hänninen can't attend this forthcoming trek last week, and that Atte Palokangas will replace him. Today, Atte has revealed another playthrough of the album's opening track “Beast In Black”, to prove that he's the perfect stand-in drummer for this tour.

Beast In Black, featuring former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen, recently released a lyric video for “Beast In Black”, the opening track of their debut album, Berserker, out on November 3rd via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and order the album here.

The album’s cover artwork marks the return of the collaboration between Anton and Roman Ismailov who was the original illustrator and graphic artist for Battle Beast.

Tracklisting:

“Beast In Black”

“Blind And Frozen”

“Blood Of A Lion”

“Born Again”

“Zodd The Immortal”

“The Fifth Angel”

“Crazy, Mad, Insane”

“Hell For All Eternity”

“Eternal Fire”

“Go To Hell”

“End Of The World”

“Ghost In The Rain”

Beast In Black will be supporting W.A.S.P. on their forthcoming Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour.

Guitarist Anton Kabanen: “It's a great pleasure and honour to go on tour with the legendary W.A.S.P. which is not only one of the best heavy metal bands of all times but also one of the main musical influences of Beast In Black!”

The five-piece, Helsinki-based Beast In Black was founded by Anton Kabanen soon after he had parted ways with Battle Beast in 2015. By the end of 2015 the band played their first gig as opening act for Nightwish. The making of Berserker was already in progress back then and it was completed in summer 2017. A deal was signed with Nuclear Blast almost immediately after the completion of the album.

Berserker continues in the style of Anton's previously composed works which include the first three Battle Beast albums. One of the essential themes on this debut album is the Japanese manga and anime Berserk.

Beast In Black is:

Yannis Papadopoulos - vocals

Mate Molnar - bass

Sami Hänninen - drums

Kasperi Heikkinen - guitars

Anton Kabanen - guitars, vocal

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)