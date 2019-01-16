BEAST IN BLACK Release From Hell With Love Album Trailer #3: "Album Title & Artwork" (Video)

Beast In Black will release their sophomore album, From Hell With Love, on February 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. A third video trailer, in which the band discusses the album title and artwork, can be found below.

Pre-order the album here.

From Hell With Love tracklisting:

"Cry Out For A Hero"

"From Hell With Love"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Repentless"

"Die By The Blade"

"Oceandeep"

"Unlimited Sin"

"True Believer"

"This Is War"

"Heart Of Steel"

"No Surrender"

Bonus Tracks (Digipak and 2LP only)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper cover)

"Die By The Blade" lyric video:

"Sweet True Lies" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

(Photo - Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen)