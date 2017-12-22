BEAST IN BLACK Release Official Lyric Video For “Zodd The Immortal”

International heavy metallers Beast In Black, featuring former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen, have released a lyric video for “Zodd The Immortal”, featured on their debut album, Berserker (Nuclear Blast Records). Watch the new clip below, and order the album here.

The album’s cover artwork marks the return of the collaboration between Anton and Roman Ismailov who was the original illustrator and graphic artist for Battle Beast.

Tracklisting:

“Beast In Black”

“Blind And Frozen”

“Blood Of A Lion”

“Born Again”

“Zodd The Immortal”

“The Fifth Angel”

“Crazy, Mad, Insane”

“Hell For All Eternity”

“Eternal Fire”

“Go To Hell”

“End Of The World”

“Ghost In The Rain”

“Zodd The Immortal” lyric video:

“Born Again” lyric video:

“Beast In Black” lyric video:

“Blind And Frozen” video: