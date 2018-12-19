BEAST IN BLACK Talk Making Of New Album In First From Hell With Love Trailer

Last weekend, up and coming metallers Beast In Black wrapped up their European tour as special guest to Nightwish with a sold out show at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. The band's sophomore album, From Hell With Love, will be unleashed on February 8th via Nuclear Blast Records. With the first single, "Sweet True Lies", already out, the band have just launched the first album trailer in which founder Anton Kabanen and vocalist Yannis Papadopoulos reveal more details about the making of the new record.

Below is the official video for "Sweet True Lies".

From Hell With Love tracklisting:

"Cry Out For A Hero"

"From Hell With Love"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Repentless"

"Die By The Blade"

"Oceandeep"

"Unlimited Sin"

"True Believer"

"This Is War"

"Heart Of Steel"

"No Surrender"

Bonus Tracks (Digipak and 2LP only)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper cover)

Pre-order the album digitally here to receive "Sweet True Lies" instantly.