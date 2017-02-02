BEASTMAKER Announce North American Tour Dates With MOTHERSHIP, ZAKK SABBATH; Sophomore Album Due This Summer
February 2, 2017, 4 hours ago
Beastmaker hail from the unlikely locale of Fresno, California. Sweating profusely in a parched no man's land about three and a half hours northeast of Los Angeles, the city isn't exactly a cultural mecca-and yet it's the birthplace of Hollywood outsiders and weirdos like Sid Haig, Slim Pickens and director Sam Peckinpah. Still, it suffers from an unsurprising dearth of musicians interested in heavy rock.
As the band prepares for the release of their sophomore album, Inside The Skull, this summer, they are ready to hit the road again in North America. The first run of dates with Mothership and Slow Season begins March 10th in Costa Mesa, CA and runs through March 18th in Seattle, WA.
Following a quick break the band will return to the road supporting Zakk Sabbath (Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band). These dates begin May 19th in New York, NY and run through June 10th in San Francisco, CA. A complete list of all dates can be found below.
Drummer Andrew Alejandro Saldate IV cannot wait to hit the road: "We are pumped to go out a support our new record Inside The Skull with the rockin folk of Mothership & All star trio of Zakk Sabbath!! It's gonna be a hell on wheels!!! Look out!!!"
Tour dates:
March (with Mothership, Slowseason)
10 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer
11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon
13 - Oakland, CA - The Golden Bull
14 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge
15 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub
16 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
17 - Portland, OR - World Famous Kenton Club
18 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse
May (with Zakk Sabbath)
19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
28 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
June (with Zakk Sabbath)
2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
4 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
6 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s