BEASTO BLANCO - CALICO COOPER Has Bat Stolen At Show

On April 21st, Calico Cooper - who happens to be Alice Cooper's daughter - played a show in Denver, CO at Moe's BBQ with her band Beasto Blanco. Unfortunately, she's since issued the following statement:

"Dear Denver -

We have a thief among us. Last night my bat was stolen from the show. We have a pretty good idea of the guy who took it, but we want to give them the chance to do the right thing before we take further action.

My bat 'Suzanne' has been with Beasto since we started. It’s been the same bat in all the videos, stage shows, and photos. It means a lot to me.

We all make mistakes. We all drink a little too much and make a bad call, but here’s your chance to make it right before it gets worse. Please return the bat, no questions asked by us, to:

Mudhen Merch

7190 W Sunset Blvd. #1093

Los Angeles, CA. 90046

To the rest of the fans that came last night, thank you for an amazing show, for being a spectacular crowd, and if you see you know who with 'Suzanne', do what you need to do."