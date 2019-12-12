BEASTO BLANCO - "It's Better To Ask For Forgiveness, Than Permission"; Video Interview

December 12, 2019, 2 hours ago

Beasto Blanco; the band comprised of Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals, Calico Cooper (Alice Cooper's daughter) on vocals, Brother Latham on guitars, Jan LeGrow on bass and Sean Sellers on drums, were recently interviewed aboard the Megacruise by Duke TV.

During the Q&A, which can be seen below, Beasto Blanco talk about their killer live show, their latest album, We Are, and much more.

We Are tracklisting:

"The Seeker"
"Solitary Rave"
"Ready To Go"
"Down"
"Perception Of Me"
"Let's Rip"
"Half Life"
"We Got This"
"Follow The Bleed"
"I See You In It"
"Halcyon" (Bonus track on CD & download versions)



