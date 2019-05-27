BEASTO BLANCO Singer CALICO COOPER Gets New Bat Mic From Bladerunner Radio; Video

On April 21st, Beasto Blanco singer Calico Cooper - who happens to be Alice Cooper's daughter - played a show with her band in Denver, CO at Moe's BBQ, and later reported that her bat, which is named 'Suzanne' had been stolen from the show.

Calico stated: "My bat 'Suzanne' has been with Beasto since we started. It’s been the same bat in all the videos, stage shows, and photos. It means a lot to me."

At Rocklahoma 2019, Calico Cooper received a new bat microphone from Bladerunner Radio, a substitute bat until 'Suzanne' is returned.

Says Bladerunner Radio: "We had no clue that Calico Cooper of Beasto Blonco had her microphone stolen. We just made this for her because we thought it was badass! So I guess it meant more than we were aware... that she received a new (old shitty) bat with a built in microphone! Rock on Calico!"

Watch the video below:

(Photo - Victor Chalfant)