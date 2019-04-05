BEASTO BLANCO To Release We Are Album In May; Details Revealed

Beasto Blanco; the band comprised of Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals, Calico Cooper on vocals, Brother Latham on guitars, Jan LeGrow on bass and Sean Sellers on drums, will release their third studio album, We Are, on May 24 via Rat Pak Records.

We Are is the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled sophomore release. Produced by Ryan Greene, the new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations including vinyl, cassette and hand autographed CDs, here.

Influenced by bands such as White Zombie and Motörhead, Beasto Blanco’s music is a potent mix of heavy riffs, driving bass and melodic choruses. From the album opener “The Seeker” to the closer “I See You In It”, it is clear that Beasto Blanco wear their influences on their sleeve. Tracks like “Solitary Rave”, “Perception Of Me” and “We Got This” showcase that vocal interplay between Garric and Cooper, something that separates Beasto Blanco from these influences. A bonus version CD and digital downloads will feature a bonus track “Halcyon”. A video for the first single “The Seeker” will be released later this month.

Regarding the new album Chuck Garric comments, “We spent a lot of time channeling, dissecting and arranging the songs from our new album. The idea was, “Let’s make 'our' record - not necessarily what’s popular now or what we think other people will like. We said, let’s make a record for us and our fans. Our fans are loyal and our sound is our sound."

Guitarist Brother Latham adds, “We Are is a novel record for us. It shows maturity in the band, without surrendering our reckless abandon and love of rock n’ roll!”

Calico Cooper adds, “This record has teeth. It’s got a bite to it that I love. It’s message is from the people we see around us every day, it’s heartbeat is so loud. It says We are strong. We are indestructible. We are here. We Are!“

We Are tracklisting:

"The Seeker"

"Solitary Rave"

"Ready To Go"

"Down"

"Perception Of Me"

"Let's Rip"

"Half Life"

"We Got This"

"Follow The Bleed"

"I See You In It"

"Halcyon" (Bonus track on CD & download versions)

Beasto Blanco will be touring the US and Canada in support of We Are, opening for Halestorm and Palaye Royale. The tour begins April 18th at the Verizon Center in Mankato, MN and takes the band through spring with additional headlining shows, as well as an appearance at this years Rocklahoma.

(Photo - Victor Chalfant)