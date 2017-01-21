BEAUTIFUL CREATURES To Release Re-Mixed Re-Mastered Deluxe Edition Of Sophomore Album Deuce

Beautiful Creatures have announced they will be releasing a remixed, remastered, re-sequenced Deluxe edition of their sophomore album Deuce.

Following Beautiful Creature's self titled release in 2001, the core band Joe LeSte (vocals), Kenny Kweens (bass) and Anthony Focx (guitar) immediately entered the studio with a new lineup which included lead guitarist Alex Grossi and began recording material for the follow-up to their debut, which would end up being titled Deuce.

Produced by guitarist Anthony Focx and bass guitarist Kenny Kweens mixed by Toby Wright, (whose past production work includes Alice In Chains, Korn and KISS), Deuce was released worldwide in 2005 and ultimately landed premier placements on the hit FX TV series Sons Of Anarchy, the Walt Disney/Touchstone hit film The Proposal starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds as well multiple other TV and movie soundtracks.





Beautiful Creatures founding bassist Kenny Kweens states: "unlike our debut record, Deuce was never properly released digitally and nearly impossible to get physically due to all the changes in the industry. We are really looking forward to everyone hearing Deuce as it was meant to be sonically.”

Deuce Deluxe (which is currently set for a March release) will feature every track the band recorded for the Japanese Release (JVC Records) as well as the US release (Spitfire/Eagle Rock), In one digital package that has been re-mixed and remastered. It will also include new album cover artwork and edits that up until now, were not included in either initial release.

"We are really excited to be doing this,” says Joe LeSte. "We have all been through a lot both personally and professionally as a band - and even though we have all gone down different roads, whenever we see each other or chat on the phone, it's like no time has gone by at all. I saw Kenny (Kweens) and Alex (Grossi) on the last Monsters Of Rock Cruise, we ended up all onstage together playing a Beautiful Creatures tune, it was really fun - within 48 hours, all of our phones lit up. So, we collectively said fuck it, let's go for it and well, here we are!"