BEGGARS – “Medusa” Lyric Video Streaming

Greek heavy/stoner rock band, Beggars, have released a new lyric video for “Medusa”, the track is taken from their fifth studio album The Day I Lost My Head to be out on August 10th as digipack CD and black vinyl via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

The album was produced by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis & Yannis Passas. Recorded and mixed by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis at Prova Music Studios, Athens Greece. Engineered by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis and mastered by Bill Lagos. Artwork design by SUGAHTANK. Photos by Danai Fokiou.

Tracklisting:

“Book Of Days”

“The Day I Lost My Head”

“Intersolar Traveller”

“Game”

“Medusa”

“Blind”

“You Break Me”

“Chief Commander (1945 – 2015)”

“Genesis”

"Medusa" lyric video: