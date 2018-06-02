BEGGARS Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; New Album Details Revealed

Greek heavy/stoner rock band, Beggars, have signed with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The fifth studio album The Day I Lost My Head includes nine tracks, will be available as a digipack CD and black Vinyl, to be out on August 10th.

The album was produced by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis & Yannis Passas. Recorded and mixed by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis at Prova Music Studios, Athens Greece. Engineered by Nikos (Lizard) Chalkousis and mastered by Bill Lagos. Artwork design by SUGAHTANK. Photos by Danai Fokiou.

Tracklisting:

“Book Of Days”

“The Day I Lost My Head”

“Intersolar Traveller”

“Game”

“Medusa”

“Blind”

“You Break Me”

“Chief Commander (1945 – 2015)”

“Genesis”