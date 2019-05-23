BEHEADED Premier Lyric Video For "The Charlatan's Enunciation" Single

Beheaded, Malta's premiere death metal outfit, have unveiled another track from their upcoming studio album, Only Death Can Save You, due out June 14 worldwide via Agonia Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for "The Charlatan's Enunciation", below.

Forged from the darkest depths, Only Death Can Save You breathes violence and marches fearlessly down its death metal path. Summoning the visceral classic and the caustic edge of later death metal, the new punishing album spreads its aural horror with razor sharp precision.

To explain the title and concept of the new album, the band commented: "With Only Death Can Save You our intent was to artistically delve into the deepest, darkest corners of the human psyche and follow a creative path into the obscure frame of mind a person has when facing death, which, is the ultimate most terrifying experience and yet the only ‘salvation’ from life. This is a concept reflected in the lyrics and also captured in the album’s artwork."

On song writing and recordings, they added: "Having had a stable line up since the release of our last offering Beast Incarnate, also meant that we could work more as a unit this time around with all members giving a much stronger contribution to the song writing. This also includes our drummer Davide Billia who’s responsible for the recording process of the album and this was a key factor in nailing the sound, timbre and tone we wanted to give to this album."

Beheaded also addressed their new label home and touring: "Only Death Can Save You marks the beginning of a new chapter for Beheaded as part of Agonia Records. We are all very excited about this release and feel strongly about the album. We’re also looking forward to unleashing a number of these songs live on a string of festivals as part of our tour with Incantation and Hate, which will coincide with the release of the album, set for early summer."

Only Death Can Save You was recorded and mixed at Mk2 Recording Studio, run by the band's drummer, Davide Billa. The album was mastered at Hertz Studio in Poland. Cover artwork was painted by Daniel Corcuero (Nekronikon).

Formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Black LP

- Neon Violet LP

- T-shirt

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"The Charlatan's Enunciation"

"Evil Be To Him Who Evil Seeks"

"A Greater Terror"

"Unholy Man"

"Embrace Your Messiah"

"The Papist Devil"

"Gallows Walk"

"Only Death Can Save You"

"From The Fire Where It All Began"

"The Charlatan's Enunciation" lyric video:

"A Greater Terror":

Lineup:

Frank Calleja - voice

David Cachia - bass

Grech Omar - guitars

Simone Brigo - guitars

Davide Billia - drums