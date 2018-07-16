BEHEMOTH Announces North American Tour With Special Guests AT THE GATES, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

This October/November, Polish black/death overlords Behemoth will hit the road across North America to headline the Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. tour. Featuring special guests At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, this is one show not to be missed.

Behemoth singer, guitarist and main-man Nergal comments: "I hereby announce Behemoth's triumphant return to the North American shores this Fall. We will be in the noble company of At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room, who will be supporting us on our 11th opus. Even though it's only been a few moments since we played for you, our American legions, we cannot wait for this tour to start! It's gonna be the first headlining run supporting new music and we are bringing all the artillery, which means the biggest production thus far! 'Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.' arrives soon and we WANT you to celebrate this sonic pandemonium with us!"

At The Gates front-man Tomas Lindberg adds: "At The Gates have not done a support tour since 1996. When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package. This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us."

Tour dates:

October

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

November

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

4 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

6 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

19 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

Behemoth recently completed work on their 11th full-length album, which will see a worldwide release via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe) this fall. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.