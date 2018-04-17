BEHEMOTH - Charges Dropped Against Frontman NERGAL In “Republic Of The Unfaithful” Artwork Case
April 17, 2018, an hour ago
Late last year, Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was questioned by Polish authorities in the case of “The Republic Of The Unfaithful”, with the band’s t-shirt design accused of being disrespectful of Poland’s national coat of arms. He, along with two other men (Behemoth webmaster Maciej G. Cała and graphic artist Rafał W.) were eventually charged officially. The maximum sentence is one year in jail.
Nergal posted th efollowing message on Instagram at the timer: "Well... this is the first thing that hits me after coming back from a relaxing and sunny holiday trip. Me and 2 other dudes r accused of profaning Polish emblem. What a bummer! PIS-driven Poland is trying its best to nail my ass down... as an example I guess. But first thing is: it is NOT a Polish emblem. Second... let's leave those arguments for the court case which is to begin shortly...! Is their limits to their obscurity and blindness? Bring it on!"
According to Nergal in a new Instagram post, charges against him and his colleagues have officially been dropped:
European Spring has welcomed me with a gorgeous weather and... a positive verdict in „the republic of the unfaithful” court case! Dismissed and all three of us are free of all the absurd charges! The design will soon be back in the stock so go and visit our webstore and show your support if u will! „The only way to deal with unfree world is to to become so absolutely free so your existence becomes an act of rebellion” said A.Camus. And I try to live my life by these wise and liberating words. It’s not easy tho considering circumstances: the world’s political tendencies, the upcoming tide of wrong interpreted patriotism combined with religious fanatism brings rather fatal solutions and elevates the level of obscurity beyond logic. But do not lose hope my fellow brothers and sisters. THINK FOR YOURSELF. Play your own game just make sure u play it hard and well! Stay independent and honest! Another battle won, yet the war ain’t over!🙌🤘🤜 PS. Manticore, Rafal Wechterowicz, my lawyers Jacek and Gosia, to work with u guys is an honor and winner ALREADY! Keep it up and FUCK THE SYSTEM!🖕@behemothwebstore @too_many_skulls