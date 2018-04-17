BEHEMOTH - Charges Dropped Against Frontman NERGAL In “Republic Of The Unfaithful” Artwork Case

Late last year, Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was questioned by Polish authorities in the case of “The Republic Of The Unfaithful”, with the band’s t-shirt design accused of being disrespectful of Poland’s national coat of arms. He, along with two other men (Behemoth webmaster Maciej G. Cała and graphic artist Rafał W.) were eventually charged officially. The maximum sentence is one year in jail.

Nergal posted the following message on Instagram at the time: "Well... this is the first thing that hits me after coming back from a relaxing and sunny holiday trip. Me and 2 other dudes r accused of profaning Polish emblem. What a bummer! PIS-driven Poland is trying its best to nail my ass down... as an example I guess. But first thing is: it is NOT a Polish emblem. Second... let's leave those arguments for the court case which is to begin shortly...! Is their limits to their obscurity and blindness? Bring it on!"







According to Nergal in a new Instagram post, charges against him and his colleagues have officially been dropped: