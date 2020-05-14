BEHEMOTH Covers THE CURE On New EP, A Forest; Title Track Video Feat. SHINING Frontman NIKLAS KVARFORTH Streaming

On May 29, Behemoth will release a new EP, A Forest, digitally worldwide (with additional physical copies available for purchase). For a preview of this 4-track collection, a video for the title track - a cover version of The Cure‘s classic “A Forest” - featuring guest vocals by Shining‘s Niklas Kvarforth, can be viewed below.

Frontman Nergal comments: “Covering music outside of metal is a challenge - covering legendary music is an even greater challenge... that is what drove us throughout this process. A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail; subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke‘s ‘Total Invasion’ and Siekiera‘s ‘Ludzie Wschodu’.

"For the second time in 2020, I’ve recruited Niklas Kvarforth from Shining. Niklas’ psychotic appearance, attitude and vibe was a key element to our representation of the music and the only man who could give the performance the same depth as the original.

"On top of this, the A Forest EP contains two brand-new Behemoth songs, ‘Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha’ and ‘Evoe’. The tracks act as a continuation on from ILYAYD - no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”

Pre-order A Forest now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"A Forest" (live from Merry Christless in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

"Evoe"